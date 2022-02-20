Join 411’s Live Impact No Surrender Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We’re back for another Live Impact Wrestling special event on Impact Plus. After a number of weeks of interesting build we’re back for another live show which always means something fun could go down. For months W. Morrisey has been challenging for the Impact World Championship and tonight he looks to finally put Moose away for good. Tasha Steelz will also be chasing championship glory as she challenges Knockouts Champion Mickey James. We’ll see G.O.D challenge for the Impact Tag Team Championship and a digital media championship match as well. Alongside these championship matches we’ll see the all important Honor No More vs. Team Impact match as well as a number of other interesting contests

Pre-show (tuning in a bit late so I missed the Trey Miguel preshow match):

Jessica Havok def. Tenille after Kaleb received a phone call from the Iinspiration in the middle of the match distracting Tenille giving Havok a chance to secure the victory.

#1 Contenders Match for the X-Division Championship

Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Jake Something vs. Mike Bailey

I love Impact’s multiman x-division matches, they’re always exciting and I anticipate the usual with these wrestlers involved. Fans big behind Bey, we get a handshake between Bailey and Austin and they get taken off guard by Bey and Jake sending them both outside. Bey with a quick roll up on Something but he fights out and sends Bey outside with a clothesline. Something teases a dive to the outside but Bailey cuts him off with his combination kicks. Bey and Austin try to get involved but both get dumped outside with a double dropkick. Bailey teases a dive but he’s caught off guard by Jake, Jake with a suplex that sends Bailey to the outside onto Bey and Ace. Jake dives out onto all three opponents and mad man Fulton. Something tosses Bey back into the ring and sets up for a splash in the corner. Ace inside the ring and Jake tries another splash but Ace dodges and hits him with a spin kick and a cover for two. Ace lays into Jake with a series of Knees and strikes, Jake asks for more before getting dropped by a kick from Ace. Ace covers and again Jake kicks out at two. Ace goes to toss Jake into the ropes but he holds strong and sends Ace into the ropes, Bey gets involved and we get a brawl between him and his opponents. Bailey on the apron and Bey launches off Jake’s back with a dropkick on Bailey dropping onto Jake’s back on the way down. Bey with a dive onto Bailey on the outside. Ace with a dropkick on Jake in the ropes, Bey goes for a shot but Ace dodges and hits Bey with a kick to the face as he’s cheesing for the cameras. Bailey with a moonsault to the outside on all three opponents before tossing Ace into the ring, the crowd is way into this opener and so am I. Bailey sets up for ultima weapon on Ace but Jake grabs him for a powerbomb, Bey with a dropkick sends Bailey off Jakes shoulders. Bey with a poisonrana for two and Jake kicks out at two. Bey with a frogsplash on Ace with the cover for two but Bailey breaks it up with a running shooting star press. Jake catches Bailey in the corner with a spear before sending him into the ropes, Ace catches Bailey for the save and we get a double superkick to Jake. Bailey bows to Mike and another handshake. Bey breaks it up with art of finesse on Bailey but Ace breaks it up at two. Bey catches Ace on the apron but Ace with a clothesline sends Bey to the outside. Ace goes for the fold on Jake something but Jake catches him with into the void and Jake Something gets the victory!

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a freakin awesome opener with a winner that came out of nowhere. Jake Something’s contract was reportedly up weeks ago so it appears he may have resigned recently. Either way this is a huge win for Jake and now he can challenge Trey. That’ll be a fresh match up and again the match was very exciting all men delivered and that’s a great way to start the show!

– Eric Young cuts a promo on his match with Jay White, Eric says he’s not political, not a kiss ass, or an MMA guy who stumbled upon pro wrestling. He’s not a mark or a skinny asshole who got over on the indy’s he’s a professional wrestler. Eric says for those that know the truth, know he’s the best all around performer this business has ever seen. He says when it’s all said and done he will be considered the best this business has ever seen. In the end Jay has his word and his reputation. He says when you love something you’re willing to die for it. He asks what Jay’s willing to do and that’s that. Solid promo work from Eric Young, I liked this and really prefer Eric as a solo act than a cult leader but VBD has it’s ups.

JONAH vs. Black Taurus

This should be a bit slower than the last match but it’s gonna be a HOSS fight. Two BIG DUDES beating each other up. Doesn’t get much better than that. JONAH backs Taurus up in the corner and they exchange shoves before locking up again. JONAH with a wristlock and TAURUS bounces off the ropes and lays into JONAH with some nice chops. Taurus off the ropes and runs into the brick wall that is JONAH. Off the ropes and again JONAH is unfazed. Taurus rushes into a shove from Jonah that drops the big man in mid air. Taurus on the ropes and JONAH sends him to the outside with a clothesline. Jonah follows and picks Taurus up but Taurus fights out and sends JONAH face first into the ring post. Taurus with a dive to the outside and takes out JONAH. Taurus goes to send JONAH into the ring but JONAH reverses sending Taurus in waiting outside to catch his breath but instead is caught from another Black Taurus dive. Both men inside and Taurus attempts to send JONAH into the ropes but JONAH reverses lifting TAURUS above his head and tossing him right into the top turnbuckle. JONAH lifts him up and again tosses him this time into the center of the ring. JONAH headbutts Taurus a number of times before dropping down on him with a waistlock. Taurus fights out with a jawbreaker and bounces off the ropes but runs right into a back elbow from JONAH. JONAH sends Taurus into the corner but runs into a big boot from Taurus. Taurus with a dropkick and reverse slingblade. Taurus with a crucifix bomb and cover but JONAH tosses Taurus off of the cover at two. Taurus with a running uppercut and kick in the corner but JONAH with a splash of his own on Taurus in the corner. Taurus catches JONAH with a headbutt but JONAH runs gut first into Taurus dropping him. Taurus sends JONAH face first into the middle turnbuckle before heading to the top rope. Taurus with a twisting senton and covers JONAH for a two count. JONAH blocks Powerbull but eats a headbutt and is set onto the top turnbuckle. JONAH has Taurus on his shoulders on the top ropes. JONAH dumps him into the ring and catches him with a thesz press off the middle rope. JONAH lifts Taurus up for a powerbomb and covers but Taurus with the kickout at two. JONAH with a lariat and climbs to the top rope. JONAH hits tsunami and covers Taurus for the victory in 8:07.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid hoss battle, it wasn’t anything over the top or ground breaking but serviceable and a good change of pace from the fast paced opener. I like Taurus but JONAH was the right guy to win here.

– Gia is backstage with Jake Something and asks him about his victory tonight, Trey gives him credit for his victory but asks if he can beat him. Ace Austin gets in Trey’s face and this sets up a tag match for Impact on Thursday between Trey & Jake vs. Ace and Fulton. Not the most amazing segment but i’m interested in the matches that we’re building to here.

Jay White vs. Eric Young

Eric’s promo earlier in the show has me interested in this match for sure, leading up it’s been ok. Eric has a badass demon mask and VBD goes to the back as Young looks to do this alone. Jay White is having quite the week being featured on a number of programs over the course of seven days. He’s someone i’m sure not all American audiences are fully acquainted with so a week like this can be big to help introduce him to new fans. He already feels like a star in Impact as he’s gotten one of the best reactions tonight.