Bully Ray Hopes AEW Doesn’t Stick to Hard Brand Split, Talks WWE Draft

Bully Ray is in the hopes that AEW doesn’t do a hard split between Collision and Dynamite. AEW has appeared to have a sort of soft brand split between the two shows, and Bully talked about the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the WWE Draft: “As far as the draft in WWE, it’s a farce. I’ve been telling Dave [LaGreca] since day one that it’s programming for the sake of programming. It takes two shows to do. They’re never going to stick to a draft. They have no reason to stick to the draft. The draft is for everybody on the mid-card and below, that’s who the draft is for. Not the stars, not the main eventers.

On AEW’s roster: “When it comes to AEW, I really hope that they don’t stick to a ‘Dynamite’ roster and a ‘Collision’ roster. I think that will affect their Saturday nights severely. And if they do, I’m under the impression that we’ll never really get Punk face to face with a ‘Hangman,’ or with a Matt and Nick [Jackson], or with a Kenny [Omega], which I think is what everybody wants to see. This s**t writes itself. It’s right there in front of them. You know damn well that if this was ECW, and ECW had that Saturday night spot, and any two people had the animosity that Punk had with any of those four other guys, that would have been a face-to-face in the middle of a ring.”