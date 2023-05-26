Bully Ray Thinks AEW Missed a Chance to Capitalize on Willow Nightingale’s NJPW Strong Title Win

Willow Nightingale won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship this past weekend, and Bully Ray thinks Tony Khan missed a chance to spotlight Nightingale on AEW Dynamite. Nightingale defeated Mercedes Mone due to an audible after Mone was injured in their NJPW Resurgence match, picking up the win and becoming the inaugural champion. Ray discussed the situation on Busted Open and said AEW missed the chance to capitalize on the career highlight.

“I would say that AEW missed the opportunity with Willow Nightingale,” Ray said (per Wrestling Inc). “…I’m not talking about giving her a ten-minute segment. I’m talking about giving her a three-minute segment. Tony announcing her, letting the fans soak it in, let the people see that championship, let her say a couple of words, and get the hell out. This was dropped in their lap… Massive missed opportunity.”

It should be noted that AEW did air a video looking at Nightingale winning the title toward the end of the show, but she didn’t appear live.