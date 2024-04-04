– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about the recent comments by CM Punk about the backstage incident involving Jack Perry that took place in August 2023 at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. Bully Ray also shared details of his own run-in with Jack Perry where he thinks Perry disrespected him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Jack Perry being the cause of the issue with CM Punk: “This is not a Punk problem. This is a Jack Perry problem. This is a snot-nosed kid problem. This is a punk-ass kid problem and I believe every last word that CM Punk is saying about Jack Perry because I had my own incident with Jack Perry in England a year ago. It wasn’t really an ‘incident’ because if there was an ‘incident,’ Jack Perry wouldn’t be around anymore.”

On how Jack Perry acted toward him: “Jack Perry came off to me like a very disrespectful young wrestler, especially when I went out of my way to introduce myself to him and extend my hand with a smile on my face, and I was treated like a Young Boy by Jack Perry. Blown off. Disregarded.”

Following the incident at AEW All In: London, CM Punk was fired by AEW. He later returned to WWE in November at Survivor Series: WarGames. Meanwhile, Tony Khan announced that Perry was suspended from AEW.