Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.

On CM Punk’s decision to talk about his issues with Colt Cabana at the AEW All Out media scrum: “You just defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in your hometown of Chicago and a returning MJF just comes out and stares you down to a monstrous ovation and the first thing you want to talk about is the dirtsheets talking about Colt Cabana and yourself.”

“You want to talk about the not the time and place, if you go back and watch the video clips of the press conference, theres a certain angle the camera is catching all of Tony Khan’s reactions. When Punk starts to bury Colt Cabana, you see the look on Tony’s face like, ‘Why is he going in this direction? Why is he saying this stuff right now?’ Punk put Tony in a weird situation right there, because Tony doesn’t want to stop Punk from talking, doesn’t want to cut him off, wants to show him respect, but Punk in going to business for himself by talking about Colt Cabana, leaves Tony in a bad spot.”

On CM Punk trashing Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega during the media scrum: “So Punk is basically saying that Tony Khan has made a horrible choice in these EVPs because they aren’t even qualified to run a Target let alone a wrestling company. He’s burying Tony Khan’s decision making. He’s burying his fellow talents that he might have to get in the ring with. He’s burying the boys. Not only is he burying those boys directly, but the entire locker room hears this. I can assure you that the majority of the locker room is not happy that Punk is burying Hangman Page and the EVPs.”

On how Tony Khan has to get control of this situation and can’t let wrestlers say and do whatever they want: “If things get that bad, you pull the individuals into the room and you remind them, I’m the boss. I hired you. You do what I ask. I need you guys to either play nice, shake hands, never say a word about each other again unless you clear it with me, stop going into business for yourself, this is where the onus is on the boss. This is top of the food chain type stuff. In wrestling, you can’t let, yes, the wrestlers can police each other, the boys can police the boys, but you can’t just let them rampant and do or say anything they want because it’ll truly turn into the wild, wild, west.”

“I witnessed with my own eyes, Paul Heyman sit down, big, tough men, and tell them, ‘You’re gonna do business this way or your out of here.’ I witnessed Vince do it, or I’ve witnessed the people that Vince has put in charge do it, and the people who are put in charge are very well respected. Now the people who have been put in charge in AEW, some of the recent hirings that Tony has put into place, former wrestlers that are now in charge of a lot of different aspects of AEW, the people that are involved, like the Hangman Pages and the CM Punks and the Matt and Nick Jacksons, they are all significantly higher up, or more important, than the people that Tony might of put in charge, thus they can’t sit these people down.”

