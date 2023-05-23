Bully Ray Claims Cody Rhodes Is Now “Bigger Than AEW”

Speaking recently on Busted Open, Bully Ray offered his take on the changes to Cody Rhodes’ career after his departure from AEW and his return to WWE (via Wrestling Inc). While his co-host shared the idea that Rhodes return to his home promotion was inevitable, Ray dissented with the characterization but ultimately shared his view that Rhodes’ impact went beyond AEW’s scope. You can find some highlights from Ray and listen to the full podcast below.

On how Rhodes might have viewed WWE before returning: “I don’t know how a career midcarder… up until the point that he left WWE… looked at a place and considered it home.”

On the arc of Rhodes’ trajectory after his return: “Make no mistake, Dave, the day Cody made his entrance and his return at WrestleMania, Cody became a much bigger star than he ever was in AEW. He became bigger than AEW, he became bigger than any talents in AEW because it’s a different stage.”