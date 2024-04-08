wrestling / News
Bully Ray Comments On WrestleMania 40 Appearance
Bully Ray made an appearance at WrestleMania 40, and he took to social media to comment on putting on the referee stripes at the show. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared as a referee in the Philadelphia Street Fight between The Pride and The Final Testament on night two of the show.
Bully posted to his Instagram account to comment, writing:
“GET THE TABLES!!” THANKS to EVERYONE for all the support on my surprise #wrestlemania appearance in Philadelphia.
I had an absolute blast!! Hope you did also.
