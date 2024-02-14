– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on Cody Rhodes initially saying he would not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 on WWE SmackDown before The Rock made a surprise appearance for a staredown with Reigns. Bully Ray critiqued how Cody Rhodes never explained why he changed his mind, opting at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference that he’d be facing Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after all. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Cody Rhodes changing his mind about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania: “I still don’t know why he said that, storyline-wise. Why did Cody change his mind?”

On WWE changing plans after the negative fan reaction: “I don’t believe that this was supposed to happen. I think it was gonna be Rock and Roman, and that’s why they backed Cody out. And then the fanbase went ballistic, and that’s how they got Cody back in.”

On Cody leaning into The Rock’s “Cody Crybabies” line: “Great job by Cody leaning into the crybaby stuff, because people are pissed off they were called crybabies for supporting Cody. Lean into it. It’s only going to get more heat on The Rock and more love on Cody.”

On how Cody Rhodes should fuel the “Rocky Sucks” chants: “If I’m Cody, I am fueling that ‘Rocky sucks’ fire. One — because it makes Rocky a bigger heel. Two — it makes Cody a bigger babyface. And three — it pisses Rocky off, because he wants to be loved so much.”