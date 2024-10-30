– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his critique of the Wyatt Sicks, which appears to be in a brewing feud with The Final Testament and The Miz. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on The Wyatt Family compared to the Wyatt Sicks: “When The Wyatt Family originally started it was about Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and (Luke Harper). Those were four men that came together; they weren’t real gimmicky, like these new characters are gimmicky. When The Fiend came around, which was extremely gimmicky, my concern was — What happens when the bell rings? And that seemed to affect The Fiend’s character, we saw what happened at Hell in a Cell with Seth Rollins. So, when The Wyatt Sicks debuted, I had the exact same feeling about them.”

On how The Final Testament beating down the stable could build sympathy for the group: “If Karrion Kross and The Final Testament were ever to leave The Wyatt Sicks laying, I think you get more sympathy on this group and there is your angle.”