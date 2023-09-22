Bully Ray On Eddie Kingston’s ROH World Title Win, Says He’s Earned The Opportunity

Bully Ray was happy to see Eddie Kingston win the ROH World Championship, saying that he’s “earned the opportunity.” Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli on this week’s Dynamite: Grand Slam to capture the title, and Bully Ray discussed the victory on Busted Open Radio.

“Nobody deserves a damn thing in pro wrestling – but I’ll be damned if Eddie Kingston has not earned the opportunity,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “Eddie has earned the opportunity, and the word ‘opportunity’ is a Vince McMahon word. There’s no guarantees anywhere… what there is, is opportunities and the opportunity for you to earn a spot on the card to get yourself over.”

He continued, “Eddie has been through lots of ups and downs in this business – probably more than most.”