Eddie Kingston Wins ROH World Title At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Eddie Kingston is the new ROH World Champion, capturing the title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli on Wednesday’s show to lay claim to the title, pinning the champion after a spinning back fist and power bomb.

The win mark’s Kingston’s first title reign in ROH, and ends Castagnoli’s second World Title run at 285 days. Castagnoli won the title back from Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle in December of last year.