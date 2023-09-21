wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Wins ROH World Title At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
Eddie Kingston is the new ROH World Champion, capturing the title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli on Wednesday’s show to lay claim to the title, pinning the champion after a spinning back fist and power bomb.
The win mark’s Kingston’s first title reign in ROH, and ends Castagnoli’s second World Title run at 285 days. Castagnoli won the title back from Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle in December of last year.
Devastating back suplex right on the ramp!
Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@ClaudioCSRO | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/b0WaWPZXvD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023
Eddie Kingston is fired up!
Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@ClaudioCSRO | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/wMxCO3Esp7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023
EDDIE KINGSTON IS A WORLD CHAMPION!!!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qj3rA9lxrF
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 21, 2023
