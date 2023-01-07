Bully Ray Says Seeing Jimmy Snuka Made Him Want to Be a Wrestler, Talks Impact Hard to Kill

Bully Ray recently revealed the moment that he decided he wanted to be a wrestler, and it was a famous Jimmy Snuka match. Ray, who faces Josh Alexander at Impact Hard to Kill, spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge and you can see some highlights below:

On seeing Jimmy Snuka live: “I was in the front row, Madison Square Garden, the night he jumped off the top of the steel cage onto the Magnificent Morocco,” he said. “And that’s when I knew, ‘I want to do this.'”

On his match with Josh Alexander at Impact Hard to Kill: “January 13th, Atlanta, Georgia, Center Stage. I will be facing the current Impact Wrestling World champion, Josh Alexander, in a Full Metal Mayhem match which is right in my wheelhouse. Yeah, right in my wheelhouse, and probably the next time we talk I will be the three-time Impact World Champion.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sportskeeda with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.