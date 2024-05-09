wrestling / News
Bully Ray Thinks Lyra Valkyria May Have Been Called Up Too Soon, Praises Ilja Dragunov
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about Lyra Valkyria’s first match as a RAW superstar and wondered if she got called up too soon. He also praised the work that Ilja Dragunov did in his own match with Ricochet. Here are highlights:
On Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet: “He didn’t get off of him to try and cover him and hook a leg, he didn’t go into a normal pinning predicament, he stayed laid out over the top of Ricochet, almost too exhausted to do a traditional cover, but laid just enough weight on him to get the three count. S**t like that sticks with me, I loved it.”
On Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai: “Too soon? Yeah, could be, maybe. If you listened to the crowd last night they weren’t very invested in Lyra and Dakota, there wasn’t much there. I think the effort was there, I think Lyra definitely has to be carved out a little more.”
