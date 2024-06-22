Bully Ray on the Mentality ECW Had Against WWE & WCW

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and ECW alum Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) discussed the mentality of the original ECW, and how Paul Heyman was leading the company against WWE and ECW. The history of ECW was recently documented during a recent episode of Biography: WWE Legends. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on the company’s mentality with Barely Legal in 1997: “[The mentality] could be summed up in two words. You know what those two words were? F**k you. That’s it, that’s how we felt about it, because we truly believed we were a revolution, a real revolution, and we were.”

On Paul Heyman as a leader: “Paul was an incredible leader, Paul had us hating WCW and the WWE. They were the enemy, and if he could make them out to be the enemy, we were going to fight harder and harder and harder. There wasn’t a night that an ECW wrestler was not ready to go to war for that company.”