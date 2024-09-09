Bully Ray Thinks MJF Needs To Lose to Daniel Garcia, Thinks Garcia Is Being Set Up For A Push

In the latest episode of Busted Open After Dark (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray spoke about why MJF needs to lose to Daniel Garcia at some point and how it could help MJF prove he’s a great heel. MJF defeated Daniel Garcia at AEW All Out, but Garcia got the last laugh by giving him a piledriver off the top rope.

He said: “They’re priming Garcia for something. What? I don’t know. All a great heel needs to do is get their heat back, and they can lose every single night,” declared Ray. “A great heel can lay down in the middle of that ring, get pinned every single night, but as long as they’re allowed to get their heat back the next night, they’ll never lose an ounce of steam. That’s the most important part.“