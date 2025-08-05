Bully Ray Wasn’t a Fan of Physicality From Con-chair-to On AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray had some criticism of the con-chair-to delivered by Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw the two deliver the double chair shot to9 Christian Cage, something Bully took issue with on Busted Open Radio.

“We gonna say the physicality sucked, or we gonna dance around it?” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “The way it was shot, and the way those guys executed it, if you can’t do it, don’t do it…Because if you can’t do it as well as Edge & Christian used to do it, it’ll look like s**t and it looked like s**t.”

He continued, “You can tell that Nick and [Kip]…those two guys, they were nervous about swinging those chairs. They did not want to hurt Christian,” Bully continued. “And if you have fear like that, it’s gonna come out in the execution, and it did.”