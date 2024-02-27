– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on the subject of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductees. Since Philadelphia is the host city for this year’s WrestleMania and Hall of Fame ceremony, Bully Ray and the other co-hosts discussed this year’s Hall of Fame class being focused on ECW legends and co-founder Paul Heyman, as Philadelphia is recognized as the home of ECW.

Bully Ray also suggested currently injured Superstar, CM Punk, be the one to induct Heyman as that would be the perfect way to utilize Punk while he’s injured and unable to compete at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on ECW legends who should be inducted into the Hall of Fame: “If you go strictly ECW, there are lots of cases to be made for Sabu and The Sandman, just by their ECW career.”

On a potential induction for paul Heyman: “It’s just going to be a question of whether or not Paul wants to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia where the overlying tone will be ECW.”

On CM Punk potentially inducting Paul Heyman: “What if it was CM Punk? Punk checks a lot of boxes for the WWE right now. He’s back there, he was a Heyman guy, always wanted to be an ECW guy, not going to be on WrestleMania, this is the best use of him.”

This year’s WW Hall of Fame Class of 2024 induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The ceremony will follow that night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. WWE has not yet announced any of this year’s inductees.