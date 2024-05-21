Bully Ray Praises Lash Legend, Says She Has The ‘It Factor’

Bully Ray is a fan of NXT star Lash Legend, saying that she has the “it factor” that makes a star. Legend is a member of the Meta-Four, though she has been at odds with the group of late as Noam Dar feuds with Trick Williams. Bully spoke about Legend on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Legend’s talents: “The number one woman in NXT that comes to mind based on everything you just said, especially about standing out, and sometimes we don’t even know why somebody stands out. They just stand out because they have that it factor; and for me, it’s Lash Legend. That woman is impressive … I don’t know what it was about Lash Legend last [week], but I was like, ‘Wow.’ To me, she came to the ring different. She stood up on that turnbuckle different. That was my moment; that was my head turn moment.”

On Legend’s match with Ivy Nile on last week’s NXT: “What you want is for [fans] to look at you and then look back. Because if you can get them to look back, you got them on the hook. Last [week], Lash Legend got me to look back and she’s got me on the hook.”