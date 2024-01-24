Bully Ray Praises WWE Raw Segment With Gunther & Seth Rollins

– While recapping this week’s WWE Raw on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his praise for the opening segment featuring World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins addressing his MCL tear and later being confronted by Intercontinental Champion Gunther Bully Ray had high praise for the promo segment, stating the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The thing that I liked best about the GUNTHER-Seth Rollins face-to-face was [that] GUNTHER came out of that as a credible, possible Royal Rumble winner because we’ve been talking about Cody [Rhodes] and [CM] Punk, Cody and Punk, Cody and Punk winning the Royal Rumble. GUNTHER’s name is now in the mix. And very strong. He was almost using babyface verbiage, guaranteeing victory.”

Gunther will be competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at this weekend’s event. WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.