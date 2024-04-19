Bully Ray Recalls Tama Tonga Training At 3D Academy

Tama Tonga made his debut on WWE TV last week at Smackdown, and Bully Ray recently recalled training Tonga at his school. Bully spoke about preparing the new Bloodline member for the ring on Busted Open Radio, noting that he saw a lot of potential in both Tonga and Tanga Loa.

“Haku said he also wanted to be involved in their training, so they trained with me and Devon three days a week at the academy,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “And then I gave Haku the keys to our school so he could come in on Sundays and work privately with his sons.”

He continued, “I saw a lot in the both of them very, very early on. As a matter of fact, to me, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa they were The Usos before The Usos. As far as a Samoan, Polynesian type of team. I saw them as a modern day SST — Samoan SWAT Team.”

Tonga made his WWE debut on Smackdown and joined Solo Sikoa in taking out Jimmy Uso.