Bully Ray Reflects On His Appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 40

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray reflected on his appearance at Wrestlemania 40, where he was the guest referee for the Philadelphia street fight. Ray would eventually get physically involved as well.

He said: “If that was it for me, close the book, take care, brush your hair, throw some napkins in the air, night, night, say goodbye to Bubba Ray Dudley, it’s all good because I was able to have one last WrestleMania moment. You know how we hear the stories about things coming together at the last minute? This was the last minute,” said the tag team legend. “I’m very old school, I don’t tell anybody. Anybody! There’s no reason to. That’s how you spoil the surprise. Most of the time, it’s the wrestlers who spoil the surprise for themself. I’m not going to do that. I’m not spoiling for myself, but most of all, I’m not going to spoil the surprise for fans. It was a great reception, I appreciated everybody, all the love on social media … between Twitter and Instagram, that was fun. To put those glasses one more time, at the exact right moment, it felt right.“