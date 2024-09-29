– During Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued how AEW booked Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness for last week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Bully Ray thinks AEW should’ve waited to have the match until the main event and built up to whether or not Danielson would make it to the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how AEW should’ve waited to book Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson until the main event: “Is Danielson going to make it? That’s the story throughout the show. Is Danielson going to be able to make it to the match with Nigel?”

On how he’d maintain the suspense: “You never see Danielson, but you know damn well who the doctors are talking to because there’s only one guy on the show that needs to be cleared that night.”

The match kicked off last week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Bryan Danielson defeated his old rival in the non-title bout.