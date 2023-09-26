Bully Ray Says He’d Sign CM Punk To Impact Wrestling If He Could

Bully Ray thinks CM Punk would be an asset to Impact Wrestling, and would sign him if he could. Punk is of course without a contract after being fired from AEW over his brawl with Jack Perry at AEW All In, and Bully Ray weighed in on the notion of Impact signing him on Busted Open Radio.

“1000% I’d hire him,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think Punk needs to be in an environment that he is completely comfortable in and I know for a fact he was not completely comfortable in the WWE and then whatever went down in AEW.” By Bully Ray’s estimation, Punk is a valuable asset to all of professional wrestling.”

He continued, “If you were to put CM Punk in Impact Wrestling. Impact’s stock would go up… I think that Impact and Punk could do some great business together and bring some eyes to the product.”