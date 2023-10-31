– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised LA Knight’s promo work against Roman Reigns last Friday at WWE SmackDown, where he referenced Reigns’ infamous “Suffering succotash” promo. He also suggested the best way for LA Knight to lose against Roman Reigns for their title match this weekend. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on a way for Knight to lose to Roman Reigns but still help his character: “I’m not suggesting that he pass out to a sharpshooter or any other hold. The comparison is, look at what WrestleMania 13 did for Stone Cold Steve Austin — even though he lost. The same thing can happen for LA Knight here if they have big plans for LA Knight.”

On how fans will still love Knight even in a loss: “If you screw LA Knight the right way, fans will love him more. That’s the art form.”

Bully Ray on Knight’s contract signing with Roman Reigns: “It was the best promo he cut. That was the next level of confidence from LA Knight. I didn’t hear or see him thinking, he knew what he wanted to say, and he went out there and delivered his lines. He wasn’t afraid to take a shot at Roman. I have high, high hopes for LA Knight.”

Knight challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship this Saturday, November 4 at WWE Crown Jewel. The event is being held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.