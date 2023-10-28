wrestling / News
WWE News: LA Knight Mocks Roman Reigns During Smackdown Contract Signing, Street Profits Debut New Theme Song
– LA Knight had an infamous Roman Reigns line in mind during his contract signing with Reigns on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Reigns and Knight sign the contract for their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel. During the segment, Knight brought up some of Reigns’ less than stellar moments in WWE and called out his infamous “sufferin’ sucotash” line that he used back in 2015 on an episode of Smackdown:
SUFFERIN' SUCCOTASH! 👀@RealLAKnight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/v5LEwkMAmP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 28, 2023
– The Street Profits debuted new theme music on tonight’s show ahead of their match with the LWO. Anthony Dawkins and Montez Ford came out to the new music and ultimately picked up the win over Santos Escobar and Carlito:
The "cream team" of Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits are looking sharp with a whole new attitude 👌 on #WWESmackdown #BobbyLashley #SmackDown #StreetProfits pic.twitter.com/jOgFUgmv8T
— KC Ryback (@KC_Ryback80) October 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update on Status of Roman Reigns for This Year’s WWE Survivor Series
- Impact Reportedly Considered Putting Ace Steel in Wrestling Role at Bound For Glory
- Arn Anderson On Being a Better Heel Than a Babyface, Says He Has ‘No Babyface Skills’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Eddie Guerrero’s Most Iconic WCW Matches, Origins Of LWO