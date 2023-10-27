Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it's another Friday evening and that means it's time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we've got the contract signing for Roman Reigns and LA Knight, and Roman's presence means that things of actual value will happen which will be a nice change of pace after last weeks offering. John Cena is trying to get his first WWE win in a really, really long time and to that end will probably engage in some kind of tag team match at Crown Jewel because everyone loves Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money. My current hunch is Cena teaming with Jey Uso against lesser Uso and Solo Sikoa, but whatever the specific plan is they need to get a move on because that event is next Saturday. Bianca Belair returned last week, and since Damage Control is responsible for her kayfabe injury one has to imagine she's going to take aim at them and in particular WWE women's champion Iyo Sky. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are hinting at their return, not sure if it'll be tonight but they're set to return and want the tag team titles. Kevin Owens needs something to do, we're still waiting on the actual character from new Smackdown GM Nick Aldis, and we do know Rey Mysterio will team with Santos Escobar to take on the Street Profits. Fair warning, they're taping next weeks show right after this one because of the proximity to the Saudi card and these double shot cards usually have one of the episodes fall kind of flat. Could be this one, could be next week, or we might get really lucky and they're both good. The only way to find out is to watch, so let's get to the action.

First commentary confirms a report from earlier today, John Cena will be in action at Crown Jewel and will go one on one with da Undertaka, wait, sorry, Solo Sikoa. Force of habit there.

Roman Reigns begins his entrance with Paul Heyman in tow as the table is set up in the ring. As Roman is posing with his belt on the stage the music of LA Knight hits to his usual huge pop and Knight struts past Roman and to the ring. Nick Aldis is in the ring to host things. Loud “LA Knight” chants as Roman does eventually get to the ring, but after Heyman moves a chair to the head of the table Knight sits in it before Roman gets in the ring. Knight gets a mic and asks if Roman is going to take all night or not, because it’s time to sign and lose that title. Aldis tries to settle things by playing with the crowd as Roman sits at the side of the table. Roman gets a mic from Heyman, Aldis keeps yapping but Knight says we all know why we’re here so let him talk to us. Knight signs and then passes the contract to Roman. Heyman tosses the pen away and goes for his own which he hands to Roman. Roman with a “hey idiot” and it’s not directed to the fans, he’s talking to Knight. He thinks Knight must be stupid to just sign like that, then asks Knight if he’s ever even had a real contract signing. Or has he even had a title match in WWE? All that means Knight has no clue what he’s doing right now, but don’t worry, Roman will go easy on him for his first time. Nice and gentle, right sweetheart. The pen doesn’t work though and Heyman finds one that does, then Roman does sign as the crowd chants “Roman’s scared”. Aldis collects the contract, and says that concludes his responsibilities and wishes them both luck. Knight says he’s currently the head of the table and wants Roman to acknowledge him. Roman sits back down with that dangerous smile. Knight says Roman is right about his lack of experience, and he thinks it’s sweet of him to go gentle. He wants that because it means Roman’s already beat. This might be his first time, but after only one year he’s sitting at the head of this table about to take Roman’s title, he’s climbed so fast Roman wont even know what hit him and after Crown Jewel Roman will be left befuddled as Knight leaves with his title. This might be Knight’s first time, but he only needs one time. Roman took forever to get here doing suffering succotash while Knight only took one year and now everyone knows who’s game this is. There’s nothing Roman can do about Knight’s ascension, which isn’t an insult it’s just a fact of life. He can’t stop this gravy train, he can’t stop being the man they call the megastar with everyone saying LA Knight, yea- but Roman interrupts by throwing the table onto Knight. Punches from Roman then he posts Knight and they head out of the ring where Roman gets another table. Knight rolls back into the ring and Roman puts the table in the ring. Roman sets up the table but Knight is able to fight back with punches and stomps in the corner. Jannetty Uso shows up to save Roman but Roman heads out while Heyman tells Jimmy to get Knight. Knight is able to avoid a superkick and back suplex Jimmy through the table and stand tall. OK, Knight actually getting under Roman’s skin was pretty darn good and those two seem to have pretty good chemistry.

At some point tonight Bianca Belair will be doing something. Up after this break Carlito will replace Rey Mysterio in the tag team match, but we do get Santos Escobar and Carlito’s entrance before the commercial break.

Post break the Street Profits have new music, probably a good call for them as heels.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Carlito and Santos Escobar vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) w/ Bobby Lashley

Escobar and Dawkins start, Dawkins grabs a side headlock right away. Shoulder block from Dawkins then some rope running from both men before Escobar lands a dropkick. Carlito tags in and starts laying in punches. Kick from Dawkins but then he runs into a standing avalanche from Carlito. Bobby distracts Carlito and that allows Dawkins to attack from behind then lay in shots in the corner. Back elbow from Carlito then a dropkick. Ford gets low bridged then Carlito wants to dive and is able to hit one onto both Dawkins and Ford as we head to break.

