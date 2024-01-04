– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed The Rock’s shocking return to Raw earlier this week, teasing a potential matchup with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Bully Ray predicted that WWE could be working on the long-awaited dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns happening at Elimination Chamber: Perth in Australia scheduled for next month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on why he thinks Rock will wrestle Roman Reigns in Australia: “One of the things that we’re not taking into account, and this I got smarted up about on social media. Australia to Samoa is a hop, skip, and a jump. There is a huge Samoan community within Australia.”

On the Australian tourism board wanting Rock at Elimination Chamber: “This almost kind of feels like a Saudi thing where they’re willing to step up to get The Rock to come over.”

On another potential scenario that would still have The Rock at WrestleMania 40: “Does that mean The Rock doesn’t appear at WrestleMania? No. Because you have to screw The Rock over for Roman to go over at The Elimination Chamber, and Roman has been winning his matches by outside interference and cheating.”

WWE has not yet announced the matchup or where it will take place. WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. WrestleMania 40 will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will also stream live on Peacock.