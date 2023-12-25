– WWE is bringing Elimination Chamber to Perth, Australia next year, and Australian tourism officials are reportedly pushing to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appear at the event. As first reported by The West Australian (h/t PWInsider), tourism officials launched an early bid to have The Rock as part of negotiations with WWE event.

This is based on emails that were obtained under freedom of information laws. Tourism officials reportedly asked questions about the WWE deal, along with if they could have stars for the Elimination Chamber show scheduled for February 24 at Optus Stadium.

While The Rock is retired from wrestling, he has still made sporadic appearances for WWE in the past, including as recently as September on SmackDown. He also hasn’t ruled out an appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. However, he’s not been announced or advertised for Elimination Chamber: Perth in February.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 in Perth, Australia at the Optus Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.