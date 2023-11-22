– While WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has been critical of Drew McIntyre in the past, he gave the former WWE Champion high marks for his performance on WWE Raw this week on Busted Open Radio. He stated the following on Drew McIntyre (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Last night [Monday night] was definitely a step in the right direction. Drew looks amazing. I like the black leather kilt and the black leather jacket. Drew looks amazing. I just want that little bit of extra when he speaks. You know how, like, when Eddie Kingston speaks, there’s that level of believability where you know everything Eddie’s saying is coming right from his heart and not the top of his head. That’s what I want from Drew.”

McIntyre will be in action in WarGames this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series. He’ll be teaming with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh against the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton. The event is being held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.