Bully Ray Thinks Jack Perry Needs To Turn Babyface

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including AEW airing the All In footage between CM Punk & Jack Perry. At AEW Dynasty, Perry returned to AEW TV. Here are the highlights:

On being uncertain about Perry’s heel run: “I would’ve thought because CM Punk put his hands on Jungle Boy first, that gave Jungle Boy has a reason to be the babyface in this whole situation,” Ray said. “And Jungle Boy could come out and say, ‘Yeah, Punk approached me, we were having a conversation. I might have said something that the veteran didn’t like; I wasn’t trying to be intentionally disrespectful, but then he pushed me. I had no recourse — I had to try and fight back. I had to try and do something. And the reason I tried to do something, at the end of the day, is because I really love AEW, and I appreciate this company, and Tony has given me a chance.'”

On him needing to be a babyface: “Go over, over the top babyface with this,” Ray continued. “Now you got something. The kid defended the company. You gonna make him a heel? First thing I wanna chant at him is ‘CM Punk.'”