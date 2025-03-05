– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray evaluated the feud between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, and suggested ways that Stratton could regain some momentum. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on how WWE needs to ignite the Stratton vs. Charlotte feud: “What I’m learning right now about Tiffany is, the briefcase was over, not so much her. With five SmackDowns left, how do we get the fans, the WWE Universe to truly give a rats ass about Tiffany Stratton? … I have this vision of Charlotte putting the figure eight on Tiffany Stratton and Tiffany Stratton passing out from the pain and this would be a segment, and then Charlotte Flair rolls out of the ring and she goes to her purse or whatever and she pulls out a pair of scissors … I want Charlotte Flair to cut the promo about how the comparisons and now. And what’s the number one comparison when talking about Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair from a physical point of view? The blonde hair.”

On how Charlotte should cut off a strand of Stratton’s hair: “Charlotte Flair takes one strand of Tiffany Stratton’s hair, just one lonely strand and cuts it off, and takes that one strand of hair and puts it in a baggie or whatever. And that one strand represents that at any given moment Charlotte Flair could have taken away all the comparisons of Tiffany Stratton to Charlotte Flair … at WrestleMania, I’m going to get rid of all of the comparisons because you are not The Queen and you are not the wrestler Charlotte Flair would ever be.”

Stratton and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratton were victorious last Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, beating the team of Candice LeRae and Nia Jax. Flair vs. Stratton goes down at WrestleMania 41 next month. The premium live event takes place over April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.