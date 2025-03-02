wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus Win Tag Team Match at WWE Elimination Chamber

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Trish Stratus Tiffany Stratton WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

Trish Stratus won in her hometown at WWE Elimination Chamber, as she and Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. The end of the match saw Stratus hit a top rope version of Stratusfaction on Jax, with Stratton adding a Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the pin.

Stratton will now go onto Wrestlemania to defend the WWE Women’s title against Charlotte Flair.

