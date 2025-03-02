Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus Win Tag Team Match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Trish Stratus won in her hometown at WWE Elimination Chamber, as she and Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. The end of the match saw Stratus hit a top rope version of Stratusfaction on Jax, with Stratton adding a Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the pin.

Stratton will now go onto Wrestlemania to defend the WWE Women’s title against Charlotte Flair.