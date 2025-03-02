wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus Win Tag Team Match at WWE Elimination Chamber
March 1, 2025
Trish Stratus won in her hometown at WWE Elimination Chamber, as she and Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. The end of the match saw Stratus hit a top rope version of Stratusfaction on Jax, with Stratton adding a Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the pin.
Stratton will now go onto Wrestlemania to defend the WWE Women’s title against Charlotte Flair.
WWE Hall of Famer and TORONTO'S OWN @trishstratuscom is ready to rock n' roll at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/V3wko4yHtT
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025
VINTAGE TRISH! 🇨🇦#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/F8CeFhoCRm
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025
