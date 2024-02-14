– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued last week’s WrestleMania 40 press conference, noting how WWE handled the unfolding angle with Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. According to Bully Ray, WWE still doesn’t know where they are going with things for WrestleMania. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 40: “They still don’t know what they’re doing over there. They still cannot read the landscape yet. They think they have a good read on the landscape but they’re not 100%, they’re not even close to 100%. I don’t know how you could be close to 100% after the press conference. Nothing went the way they thought it was going to go.”

On how The Rock looked “aggravated” at the press conference: “He just goes almost stoic because Rocky knows where the pops are supposed to be and where the reactions are supposed to be and where the flow is supposed to go. It didn’t go that way at the press conference.”

On the press conference not going how WWE wanted: “I don’t buy it one bit that they have any clue what they were doing. There’s no way in hell that press conference went the way they wanted.”

On how Seth Rollins came off during the Kickoff show: “He’s just kinda standing there, off to the side. Here’s your WWE World Heavyweight Champion, your workhorse … and he’s just standing there in his bright green tuxedo.”