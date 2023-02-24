wrestling / News
Bully Ray Tops Tommy Dreamer In Beat The Clock Challenges On Impact Wrestling
Bully Ray has won the right to speak first at No Surrender over Tommy Dreamer by virtue of their Beat the Clock challenges on Impact Wrestling. The two are set to address their issues with each other on a live Busted Open Radio segment on Friday’s Impact+ event, and they competed in matches with the quickest winner earning the right to talk first.
Ray defeated Bhupinder Gujjar in 45 seconds thanks to distraction from Jason Hotch and John Skyler and the use of a chain, while Dreamer beat Hotch in 1:15.
The updated card for No Surrender is here.
1:15 is the time to beat! @THETOMMYDREAMER #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/J3SBeM5kQR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
.@bullyray5150 must beat 1:15 seconds to get the mic first tomorrow night at the FIRST EVER LIVE @BustedOpenRadio! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FJeSrZiOoQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
.@bullyray5150 just took @bhupindergujj4r OUT with a chain and wins The Beat The Clock Challenge in 45 seconds! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ANJJXi8elj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2023
