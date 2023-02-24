Bully Ray Tops Tommy Dreamer In Beat The Clock Challenges On Impact Wrestling

Bully Ray has won the right to speak first at No Surrender over Tommy Dreamer by virtue of their Beat the Clock challenges on Impact Wrestling. The two are set to address their issues with each other on a live Busted Open Radio segment on Friday’s Impact+ event, and they competed in matches with the quickest winner earning the right to talk first.

Ray defeated Bhupinder Gujjar in 45 seconds thanks to distraction from Jason Hotch and John Skyler and the use of a chain, while Dreamer beat Hotch in 1:15.

