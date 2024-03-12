Bully Ray Says Triple H Has Restored Credibility To WWE Intercontinental Title

Bully Ray believes that Triple H deserves credit for giving the WWE Intercontinental Title back its shine. The championship has been around the waist of Gunther for 641 days and counting, and Bully talked on Busted Open Radio about how Triple H’s booking of Gunther’s reign has elevated the title back to a point of credibility.

“The championship is hot because once Triple H fully took over creative, even before he fully took it over, even when Vince disappeared the first time, I felt that they were putting a lot of shine and heaping a lot of praise and credibility on the IC Championship,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “Vince came back, GUNTHER was still staying the course, Vince leaves again, and I think Hunter has really put the pedal to the metal with this championship.”

He continued, “Because I believe he believes that if there is a championship out there, it has to mean something. You know how I feel about championships of professional wrestling. There are entirely too many championships that mean absolutely nothing and don’t have a carved-out identity. The IC Championship now has a definitive, carved-out identity, the same for us when we were kids.”

Gunther will defend the title against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40.