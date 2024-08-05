Bully Ray Thinks USA Network Should Keep WWE Smackdown On Fridays

WWE Smackdown moves to the USA Network in September, and Bully Ray thinks the network should keep it on Fridays. The show moves to its new network starting on September 13th, and Bully addressed a suggestion regarding the show moving to a different night on Busted Open Radio.

“No, I would keep Friday Bights Smackdown,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “It seems like it’s been working. There’s no other wrestling on Friday night — not that the WWE is gonna look at any other night as competition. They’re not going to go Wednesday night Smackdown as that’s just gonna open up a can of worms that … WWE is not going to want to deal with that, like the competition between Dynamite and Smackdown. Just sounds horrible talking about it.”

He continued, “I like the fact that there’s a definitive space between Raw and Smackdown. And the weekend breaks everything before we get Raw again.”

There has been no indication that USA Network is planning to move the show as of now.