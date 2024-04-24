Bully Ray Wants To See Damian Priest Separated From Judgment Day

Bully Ray sees Damian Priest as slowly moving away from The Judgment Day, something he’s in support of. Priest is the current World Heavyweight Champion and the Judgment Day is in a state of flux, with both Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley out with injury. Bully spoke on the matter on the latest Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Priest starting to split from the group: “Priest has definitely separated himself from the pack. To me, Priest needs to separate himself from the pack a lot more… I’d love to see Priest be able to do with the [World Heavyweight] Championship what GUNTHER did with the [Intercontinental] strap. Now I know that doesn’t incorporate any story, but I’ve seen a lot of story with Priest. I’d love to see the credibility of Priest’s singles run start to come out a little bit.”

On Priest being transitioned out of the group: “Last night, when I saw [Priest] still involved in The Judgment Day, I was asking myself, ‘Why is my World Heavyweight Champion still involved in this?’ But then I pumped the brakes and I’m like, ‘Well, you can’t just pull him out. You gotta gently get him out via the story…. Eventually, I want to see him more on his own. He could always be brought back in [to The Judgment Day]. Imagine if Priest is the catalyst for bringing Rhea back. Rhea and Priest look really impressive together.”