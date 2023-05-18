– In speaking about the late WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham, Hall of Famer and former WWE Superstar Bully Ray pitched an idea to have Roman Reigns replicate one of Graham’s most famous angles on today’s Busted Open Radio. Bully Ray suggested that Reigns be the one to win the new World Heavyweight Championship and then destroy the belt similar to how Graham destroyed Bob Backlund’s WWE Championship belt.

Bully Ray said on the idea (via WrestlingInc.com), “I loved when Superstar destroyed the belt. I would love to see Roman Reigns win the new World Heavyweight Championship and destroy that belt just the same way Superstar Billy Graham did.”

At WWE Night of Champions, AJ Styles will face Seth Rollins in the finals for the new World Heavyweight Championship. Roman Reigns will be in action that night, teaming with Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The event is set for May 27.