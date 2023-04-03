wrestling / News
Bushwhacker Butch Miller Passes Away
April 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Miller has passed away at the age of 78. Bushwhacker Luke Williams announced the news, reports PWInsider. Miller and Williams teamed together as The Bushwhackers as well as The Sheepherders.
As reported earlier, Miller was flown from New Zealand to the United States several days ago, and became ill shortly after arriving in Los Angeles for WrestleMania weekend. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but ultimately passed away.
We’d like to send our condolences to Miller’s family and friends.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: How Much Triple H Made, New Stock Symbol, More
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More
- Sheamus Shares Pic With Drew McIntyre Backstage After WrestleMania 39 Match