Bushwhacker Butch Miller Passes Away

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Miller has passed away at the age of 78. Bushwhacker Luke Williams announced the news, reports PWInsider. Miller and Williams teamed together as The Bushwhackers as well as The Sheepherders.

As reported earlier, Miller was flown from New Zealand to the United States several days ago, and became ill shortly after arriving in Los Angeles for WrestleMania weekend. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but ultimately passed away.

We’d like to send our condolences to Miller’s family and friends.