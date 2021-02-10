Butch Reed’s Family Blames COVID-19 For His Passing

The family of the late Butch Reed believes that COVID-19 is to blame for the wrestling legend’s passing last week. While the family noted in Friday’s announcement that Reed had passed away that it was due to heart complications, they told Kansas City’s FOX 4 that Reed tested positive for the virus around January 12th and believe it was responsible for the condition that led to his passing.

The family noted that they’re in shock over Reed’s passing, with his Bryan telling the outlet, “He’s going to be missed. He’s much-loved. I’m just glad I had him as long as I did.”