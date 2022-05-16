Cain Velasquez Denied Bail For Second Time

Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez was once again denied bail in a court hearing on Monday and will remain incarcerated in California. The MMA star, who wrestled for WWE back 2019 was recently charged with first-degree attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges.

Velasque is alleged to have chased down Harry Eugene Goularte, who is being charged with molesting a young relative of Velasquez. The MMA star shot a gun into Goularte’s vehicle. Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, was in the vehicle at the time and was hit by one of the bullets. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

During today’s hearing, Velasquez’s attorney argued that he may be suffering from “traumatic brain injuries” as well potentially CTE and argued that his client would be willing to pay $1 million in bail and remain under house arrest as well as having his activity supervised.

Judge Shelya Brown turned down the request, citing that his potential medical issues could be raised in Velasquez’s defense during trial but would have no bearing on his potential release on bond. Velasquez’s next hearing will be June 10, where he will formally plead guilty or not guilty. He faces up to 70 years in prison.