– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is planning to work additional upcoming dates with AAA. While speaking to Konnan on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Velasquez revealed he’s spoken to Daniel Cormier about doing a match with him in AAA. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Daniel Cormier was actually at my house yesterday, him and Luke Rockhold came over. DC, we talked about doing a match as well — like doing something with me, him, AAA. For me, man, it’s just good that I get to have like my family involved in it. You know, my kids get to watch it and they love it. They’re big fans of AAA and WWE. I’m just glad I get to bring my family into the sport that I’m doing now. With fighting, it wasn’t like that. I had to like kind of shelter them throughout that whole thing.”

Daniel Cormier is a longtime wrestling fan. He recently made his WWE debut, refereeing a Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules earlier this year.