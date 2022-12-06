Cain Velasquez Reportedly Working Additional Dates With AAA

Cain Velasquez’s run with Lucha Libre AAA is set to continue, according to a new report. As previously reported, Velasquez made an appearance at AAA’s live event in Arizona over the weekend. A new report from Wrestling Inc notes that the two sides are set to work together for further dates.

According to the report, Velasquez has reached a verbal agreement with AAA to work about five more dates with an option for more beyond that. It is a per-appearance agreement with no full-time deal yet agreed to. It was also noted that Velasquez is “in the mix” to work their upcoming show in Carson, California which would take place over WrestleMania weekend.

It was noted that it’s not clear if Velasquez will be allowed to work dates in Mexico due to his legal issues stemming from an attempted murder charge over an incident in which he chased down and fired a gun at a man who was charged with sexually abusing a relative of Velasquez.