Frankie Kazarian Wins Call Your Shot Gauntlet at TNA Bound for Glory
Frankie Kazarian can get a title shot any time he wants as he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at TNA Bound for Glory. Kazarian entered at #1 and picked up two eliminations, including Rhino, to win the match. However, it was Rhino who had the most eliminations overall with six. Kazarian is the special guest referee of tonight’s main event between Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth for the TNA World title.
Order of Entry:
1. Frankie Kazarian
2. Zachary Wentz
3. Jake Something
4. Trey Miguel
5. Hammerstone
6. Rohit Raju
7. Laredo Kid
8. Sami Callihan
9. John Skyler
10. Bhupinder Gujjar
11. Trent Seven
12. KC Navarro
13. Rhino
14. Tasha Steelz
15. Lei Ying Lee
16. Jason Hotch
17. Leon Slater
18. Jonathan Gresham
19. JDC
20. AJ Francis
Order of Elimination:
1. Laredo Kid by Hammerstone
2. Trey Miguel by Hammerstone
3. Hammerstone by Zachary Wentz
4. Rohit Raju by Rhino
5. Bhupinder Gujjar by Rhino
6. John Skyler by Rhino
7. Sami Callihan by Rhino
8. Tasha Steelz by Lei Ying Lee
9. KC Navarro by Zachary Wentz
10. Lei Ying Lee by Frankie Kazarian
11. Leon Slater by JDC
12. Jonathan Gresham by AJ Francis
13. Trent Seven by AJ Francis
14. Jason Hotch by Jake Something
15. Jake Something by Zachary Wentz
16. Zachary Wentz by Jake Something & AJ Francis
17. JDC by Rhino
18. AJ Francis by Rhino
19. Rhino by Frankie Kazarian
