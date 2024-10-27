Frankie Kazarian Wins Call Your Shot Gauntlet at TNA Bound for Glory

Frankie Kazarian can get a title shot any time he wants as he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at TNA Bound for Glory. Kazarian entered at #1 and picked up two eliminations, including Rhino, to win the match. However, it was Rhino who had the most eliminations overall with six. Kazarian is the special guest referee of tonight’s main event between Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth for the TNA World title.

Order of Entry:

1. Frankie Kazarian

2. Zachary Wentz

3. Jake Something

4. Trey Miguel

5. Hammerstone

6. Rohit Raju

7. Laredo Kid

8. Sami Callihan

9. John Skyler

10. Bhupinder Gujjar

11. Trent Seven

12. KC Navarro

13. Rhino

14. Tasha Steelz

15. Lei Ying Lee

16. Jason Hotch

17. Leon Slater

18. Jonathan Gresham

19. JDC

20. AJ Francis

Order of Elimination:

1. Laredo Kid by Hammerstone

2. Trey Miguel by Hammerstone

3. Hammerstone by Zachary Wentz

4. Rohit Raju by Rhino

5. Bhupinder Gujjar by Rhino

6. John Skyler by Rhino

7. Sami Callihan by Rhino

8. Tasha Steelz by Lei Ying Lee

9. KC Navarro by Zachary Wentz

10. Lei Ying Lee by Frankie Kazarian

11. Leon Slater by JDC

12. Jonathan Gresham by AJ Francis

13. Trent Seven by AJ Francis

14. Jason Hotch by Jake Something

15. Jake Something by Zachary Wentz

16. Zachary Wentz by Jake Something & AJ Francis

17. JDC by Rhino

18. AJ Francis by Rhino

19. Rhino by Frankie Kazarian