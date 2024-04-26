Cameron Grimes Says Logan Paul Reached Out To Him After WWE Release

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Cameron Grimes spoke about his release from WWE and said that Logan Paul reached out to him after he was let go by the company. Grimes noted that he and Shane Helms helped prepare Paul for his WWE matches.

He said: “Really the best part of everyone that has reached out to me is, I got more of, ‘You’re a great person,’ than people saying I was a good wrestler. Over the last year and a half, just being able to talk to everybody and hang out with everybody, that’s all I wanted to do, is be a good person. That really helped. This is going to sound weird because of the level of star he is. Logan Paul reached out to me. I thought that was pretty cool. He’s a megastar, really, even beyond wrestling. He reached out and said stuff to me. That helped me feel good. Over the past year, Shane Helms has always been very pivotal in my career. He did so much for me. He’s the guy behind Logan Paul. No one knows that because he doesn’t want to say it. He’s the guy behind Logan Paul. Every time Logan is going to have a match, he’s the one helping him. In the past couple of matches, I was Shane’s helper to Logan. I got to be around them and help that. That was something really cool. This WrestleMania, I got to kind of be a part of that triple threat match and help put some pieces together for that. That was incredible for me. Literally, two weeks ago, I was at the biggest WrestleMania of all time and sitting in Gorilla for a match that I kind of put pieces to.“