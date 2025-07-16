wrestling / News
Candice LeRae Reacts To Michael Cole Flubbing Her Name at WWE Evolution, Says ‘Bayley Was Right’
July 16, 2025
During the battle royal at WWE Evolution, Michael Cole made a mistake when calling the action, confusing Candice LeRae for Candice Michelle. He continued to do so throughout the match. In a post on Instagram, LeRae reacted to the mistake and said that Bayley was right about Cole. Bayley has playfully feuded with Cole for years.
LeRae wrote: “‘How’s life?’ Well…. Michael Cole keeps screwing up my name (@itsmebayley was right about him apparently), the NXT girls are super disrespectful bullies, and then I came home to my beautiful son…. Who kicked me in the nose and busted me open. Doing great. But hey! I have new merch sooooo…. If anyone is interested in cheering me up…. There’s that.”
