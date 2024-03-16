Candice LeRae Recalls Taking Lumbar Check from Cedric Alexander In AIW

Candice LeRae took a Lumbar Check from Cedric Alexander back in AIW in 2015, and LeRae recently looked back at the viral moment. LeRae spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp back in January at Royal Rumble weekend and was asked about the notorious spot. She talked about what she was thinking at the moment of the movie.

“What’s going through my head is -— okay, Cedric said, ‘Just jump,’ and then, if you watch the clip, there’s this thing that I do when I do have complete control of my body. My limbs shake a little bit.”

SHe continued, “So if you watch it, you can start to see my arms start to shake because I’m starting to go, ‘Oh, no, oh, no, oh, no, where am I landing?’ ‘Cause I didn’t think about that. No. I was like, ‘It’s probably fine. He said just jump, I’m just going to jump.”