Candice LeRae’s Deal With WWE Has Reportedly Expired

Fightful Select reports that Candice LeRae is now a free agent as her contract with WWE has officially expired. She joins her husband Johnny Gargano on the independent scene, as his deal expired back in December.

There is no word on an extension at this time, and according to sources, she is gone from the company. WWE moved her to the alumni section of WWE.com this morning. One source noted that if they had their way, freezing LeRae’s contract during her maternity leave would be “in her court,” but there’s no word if that happened. There are no 90-day non-competes for expiring contracts, so LeRae is free to work anywhere she wants if she’s up for it.

Since leaving WWE, Gargano hasn’t worked any matches but has been booked for autograph signings. The two welcomed their first son, Quill, back in February.