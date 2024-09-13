Cara Noir Says His PROGRESS Return Was ‘Incredible,’ Wasn’t Nervous About It

Cara Noir made his return to PROGRESS at Wrestling Never Sleeps, and he recently spoke about the appearance. Cara Noir was out of action for over a year with a foot injury, and he spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan about what if felt like to come back to action for the company.

“Yeah, it was incredible,” Cara said. “It’s one of those moments that I’ve been thinking about for the last year and a half. How would I do it? How would I want to be presented the first time I step back out? But from a wrestler’s perspective, people were asking me whether I was nervous backstage, those that knew. I wasn’t nervous. I just thought I might just walk out and no one’s going to care. Because out of sight, out of mind, you never know, right? So as soon as I entered, I kind of went deaf. It was such a weird sensation.”

He continued, “As wrestlers, when you first start wrestling, you can’t hear the audience because you’re so focused on what you’re doing. But this time, it was kind of like, oh, I’ve forgotten how to hear the audience. It wasn’t until that I stood in the ring I was like: ‘Ah I’m back, I can hear you’, and it was, if I reflect back on that moment, it felt like seconds. I must have been out there five minutes but it felt like seconds.”

Cara Noir officially returns to action at PROGRESS: Chapter 171.