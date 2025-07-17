Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* Taya Valkyria vs. Alex Windsor

* Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo

* RUSH vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AR Fox vs. Ricochet

* Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero & Hechicero vs. Bandido, Mascara Dorada & JetSpeed

* Dustin Rhodes appears