wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
July 16, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:
* Taya Valkyria vs. Alex Windsor
* Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo
* RUSH vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* AR Fox vs. Ricochet
* Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero & Hechicero vs. Bandido, Mascara Dorada & JetSpeed
* Dustin Rhodes appears
