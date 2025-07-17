wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

July 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 7-19-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* Taya Valkyria vs. Alex Windsor
* Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo
* RUSH vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* AR Fox vs. Ricochet
* Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero & Hechicero vs. Bandido, Mascara Dorada & JetSpeed
* Dustin Rhodes appears

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading